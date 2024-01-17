LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Brutal cold temperatures and below zero wind chills are sure making it tough — and animals are dealing with it as well.

Hannah Page, Community Outreach Manager at the Ingham County Animal Shelter said the Ingham County Animal Shelter is seeing a lot of welfare complaints about animals being left outside, and if animal control officers aren’t able to help in time- – they want to educate you on how to do so.

“With extreme temperatures and very cold weather we do see an increase in welfare complaints, just due to dogs or cats being outside with no proper food, water or shelter,” Page said.

Page said the shelter is seeing fewer adoptions, which they believe is due to people only wanting to leave their homes if it is necessary- and with our recent frigid conditions, house pets and stray animals are at risk of leaving their homes as well.

“Our officers have definitely been busy the last weekend and through this week with the extremely cold conditions, just making sure conditions are ok and if they can provide resources or education to the owners to keep the pet in the homes that’s our main goal,” Page said.

If you were to see a stray animal in need, whether that animal is frozen, suffering frostbite, or anything related to the cold.

Bring the pet inside or call animal control.

Give them space while they warm up

Warm them up slowly

Don’t try to feed them right away

Try to get them to a vet or shelter ASAP.

“If you see a pet, a lot of people think oh I gotta warm it up quickly; and that can actually do more damage, so starting slow bringing them inside, whipping them off of towels and blankets that kind of thing. So we wanna make sure the correct information is out there instead of misinformation,” Page said.

Severe weather may also cause small animals such as cats to seek warmth under a car hood. Page recommends banging on your hood before you start your car, just in case.