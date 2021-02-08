Winter contact sports now allowed to resume

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Beginning this morning, high school athletes and coaches across the state will once again get to practice and ultimately play.

Among the sports now allowed to resume, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is letting Basketball, Wrestling, and Hockey start.

During this time, all participants must wear a mask. If they are able to do that, they must be regularly tested for covid-19.

When not actively engaged on the court, athletes need to maintain a distance of six feet.

In a statement, Dr. Jonieh Khaldun said “As a parent and former student-athlete myself, I get how important athletics are to our children`s physical and mental health. However, parents and athletes need to understand the risk involved with contact sports if they choose to participate. Sports that require frequent closeness between players make it more difficult to prevent disease transmission even when mitigation measures are in place, including masks. Even when not required, we urge teams to implement a testing program to protect athletes, coaches, and their families.”

For spectators, up to 250 people are allowed in stadiums that seat less than 10,000 people. For venues with the capacity to seat more than 10,000 that limit is increased to 500.

As of now the order will remain in effect through Monday, March 29.