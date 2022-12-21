LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s official. The National Weather Service has declared a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan.

The warning will go into effect on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. and is expected to last until Christmas Eve at 1:00 a.m.

WLNS Meteorologist Davi Young predicts six to 10 inches of snow, strong winds starting Friday and near-blizzard conditions.

As always, the best place for local weather is here on wlns.com, on the WLNS Stormtracker 6 app, or on-air on channel 6.

To stay up-to-date on the latest weather, check out the Stormtracker 6 forecast.