LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s official. The National Weather Service has declared a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan.

The warning will go into effect on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. and is expected to last until Christmas Eve at 1:00 a.m.

WLNS Meteorologist Davi Young predicts six to 10 inches of snow, strong winds starting Friday and near-blizzard conditions.

