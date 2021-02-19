Winter Storms cause delay in vaccine rollout

MICHIGAN, (WLNS) — According to new information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, due to ongoing winter storm conditions around the nation, vaccine shipments this week will be delayed.

In a statement from Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, she says quote “We ask that Michiganders confirm their appointments prior to traveling and to have patience as providers seek to reschedule any appointments.”

Vaccine shipments from distribution sites in Kentucky and Tennessee are specifically being affected.

Due to severe weather vaccine shipments were not sent on Monday, Tuesday, Or Wednesday.

The CDC says it’s working with shipping partners to resume operations as soon as the weather returns to normal.

At this time, MDHHS does not know if any more vaccines will be shipped from the affected facilities on Friday.