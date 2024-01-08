LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A strong and messy system bringing rain, snow and gusty winds is on track to move into mid-Michigan from Tuesday morning into Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all counties in mid-Michigan that will take effect at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The system will arrive early Tuesday morning, bringing widespread, moderate to heavy snowfall. Widespread snow, combined with winds gusting between 30-40 miles per hour, will significantly reduce visibility from Tuesday morning to Tuesday afternoon.

We will start to see warmer air move in from the south early Tuesday afternoon, changing the prominent precipitation type to rain. These rain showers will help to melt any accumulating snow and slightly lower impacts for areas south of I-96. However, slushy roads will still be a very high possibility.

Rain showers will continue into Tuesday night, but as the low-pressure system exits the area, cold air will return, causing another brief wave of snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. With temperatures falling back below freezing Wednesday morning, several slick and icy spots will be possible on the roads.

Snowfall accumulations for our area will stay around 2-4 inches, with a decent portion melting due to the rain on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Stay tuned on-air, online and through our StormTracker 6 App for the latest details on this first impactful winter storm of 2024.