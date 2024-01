LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The area’s winter weather has resulted in at least one school district shutting down on Wednesday.

Shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night, Ionia Public School officials took to Facebook to announce the district would be closed Wednesday “due to road conditions.”

Screenshot of Ionia Public Schools Facebook page announcement closing school on Wednesday Jan. 10, 2024. (WLNS)

The announcement comes as overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing, causing Tuesdays rain and snow mixtures to freeze.