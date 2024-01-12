LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As blizzard-like conditions approach mid-Michigan this Friday, experts warn of scammers who may target homeowners needing snow removal, snow damage repair and other services.

“Scammers and bad businesses prey on vulnerable situations by posing as community members on social media, and pressuring homeowners to make decisions before any research can be done,” says Lisa Frohnapfel, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan. “BBB verifies licenses of all Accredited Businesses each year, so you know they are approved by the state to do the work.”

The BBB said that after a winter storm, it’s common for unlicensed people to canvas neighborhoods and offer repair service deals that “seem too good to be true.”

“They may use high-pressure sales tactics and increase marketing for snow removal and snow damage repair services on social media,” a BBB spokesperson said in a news release Friday. “Out-of-state contractors will even solicit on neighborhood pages, posing as local community members. Many times, homeowners pay for the work but it is never done.”

David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. A wide swath of the Upper Midwest is bracing for a historic winter storm. The system is expected to bury parts of the region in 2 feet of snow, create dangerous blizzard conditions and bring along bitter-cold temperatures. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)

Though it’s normal for contractors to offer help with storm damage mitigation, it’s important to do your homework before hiring anyone. BBB offers the following tips when seeking help with winter storm damage.

Do your homework. Visit BBB.org to research the company before you make a decision. Make sure any company you hire has working contact information; such as a local address and phone number.

You can also find a snow removal service or roofing contractors near you by way of BBB.org.