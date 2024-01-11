A powerful and large winter storm will arrive in mid-Michigan late Friday morning, bringing heavy snow showers and gusty winds that will significantly impact travel across the area.

Snow showers will begin late Friday morning into the early afternoon and will quickly intensify. Heavy snow showers will move in late Friday afternoon, and with winds gusting near 30-40+ mph, visibility will be significantly reduced for Friday’s evening commute. A brief period of rain will potentially move into the area Friday night before we switch back to snow early Saturday morning.

With winds still gusting near 40 miles per hour on Saturday, visibility will still be a high concern, with a strong potential for blowing and drifting snow throughout the day.

Significant travel impacts will be possible on Friday and Saturday, with near-whiteout conditions possible. In addition, the combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds will introduce the potential for isolated to scattered power outages in our area.

Mid-Michigan will pick up around 4-8 inches of snow from this system, with the heaviest snow falling Friday afternoon and evening. However, since we are forecasted to see a brief round of rain Friday night, snowfall totals across mid-Michigan remain under high uncertainty.

Changes to these amounts are possible throughout the day, so be sure to stay tuned on-air, online and through the StormTracker 6 App for additional updates.

After this winter storm exits the area, a cold arctic air mass will move in. High temperatures will drop into the teens, with overnight lows in the single digits by Sunday morning.

Windy conditions will remain in place as we move into next week, churning up the potential for additional rounds of lake-effect snow and dropping wind chill temperatures below zero for next week.