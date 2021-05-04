Wisconsin man extradited, arraigned in Whitmer kidnapping plot

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Brian Higgins, 51, of Dells Wisconsin has been extradited and arraigned for his alleged participation in a plot to storm the Michigan Capitol and kidnap officials, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Higgins is charged with providing material support of an act of terrorism, which could land him a 20-year sentence if convicted.

He is one of eight men to faces charges in the plot.

The group responsible for the plot are often referred to as the Wolverine Watchmen.

Higgin’s bond was set at $100,000, and includes the following conditions (per the Attorney General’s office:)

Higgins will be placed on GPS tether prior to release;

Must be seen by pre-trial services prior to release;

No contact with Gov. Whitmer or her family;

Must stay at least 500 yards away from the workplace and all residences of the Governor and her family;

Must not be in possession of any weapons;

Must not have any contact with militia or militia members; and

Must surrender his passport to the Court.

“My office is pleased to see Mr. Higgins arraigned in Michigan,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release.

“Our focus remains on holding those who seek to do violence against elected officials—and therefore undermine our democracy—accountable.”

A copy of Higgins’ arrest warrant and a copy of his affidavit are both available by clicking on these links.