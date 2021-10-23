Witches take over Mason for a good cause

Women pose for photo at Timeless Treasures in Lansing for Mason’s Witches on the town

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re still a week from Halloween, but that did not stop a coven of witches from invading Mason today. They’re good witches doing good deeds.

Who says trick or treating is just for kids? Hundreds of adults and children took over Mason today for their annual Witches on the Town. A day people get to dress up as witches and support the city’s local businesses.

Several people designed their own hats and made a stop at 16 stores to get some treats. One of those stops was at Timeless Treasures, the town’s fairly new antique store. The owner, Tavis Cherry says this is his first year participating and he had more than 200 witches come in today.

“It’s absolutely exciting. It’s fun to see all these ladies out just enjoying themselves and we just appreciate the opportunity to be a part of a local event and give back a little bit to a community that’s been so supportive of us,” said Cherry.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic but this year many people made their first appearance.

“It’s kind of an event for us ladies to let loose go out and have some fun, and bring money into the Mason community,” said Teresa Powell, a first-time participant.



“I absolutely love it’s so much fun. I get to like be a kid again and trick or treat all around the place,” said Marianna Sailor, also a first-time participant.

Organizers say they plan on adding a different twist to the event next year.