With MSU move-in this weekend, school, students preparing for new normal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s the calm before the storm in East Lansing with Michigan State University students set to come back this weekend.

Many for the first time in more than a year.

But the return this year is going to look a bit different than ever before and some students admit they don’t know what to expect.

“The biggest thing is not so much getting ready for the classroom but everything outside of that like is there going to be testing what’s the policy moving forward,” said Marcus Flores, a Senior at MSU.

Students are set to come back this weekend, but COVID is changing that process.

“Five years ago we did it in one day, then we did it in two days and now with covid, we’ve moved it to three or four,” said Kat Cooper, Communications Officer for MSU residence halls.

There’s also going to be limits on the amount of assistance students can get.

“We are asking students bring two helpers with them, to make sure we’re keeping the number of people in the halls at any one time down,” said Cooper.

The cafeterias will be back in full swing as well, although even that has been a struggle.



“We like everywhere else, we’re a little understaffed. And we’re also dealing with supply chain issues where we place an order for 2,000 of chicken tenders and 200 arrive,” said Cooper.

MSU is also in the process of rolling out its vaccine verification forms, and officials are optimistic about the next steps.

“We have great confidence that our students will continue to get vaccinated to protecting themselves, protecting our community,” said Dan Olsen, the MSU Deputy Spokesman.

One of the state’s largest Covid-19 outbreaks happened at an East Lansing restaurant, Something MSU spokesmen say they’re keeping an eye on this year.

“One thing we saw last year is off-campus behaviors do have on campus consequences,” said Olsen.

But no matter how different it may look, many in the community are ready for the next steps.

“I want to enjoy my senior year as much as possible so the games, the classroom the events things like that I’m excited for those,” Flores said. “So once I get my feet wet a little bit and get situated… Then I’ll be good to go.”