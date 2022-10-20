LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the 2022 midterm elections right around the corner, voters should know how the various proposals on the ballot that will affect Michiganders.

Proposal Two involves voting rights in Michigan.

If passed, it would amend the Michigan Constitution to allow voters to sign an affidavit as an alternative to the existing photo ID requirement.

The topic is divisive, with political advocacy groups forming on both sides of the issue.

Officials with the group Secure MI Vote are opposed to Proposal Two.

“With so many people questioning our results from both sides, we shouldn’t make it even more possible for more questions to be asked,” said Jeff Litten, executive director of Secure MI Vote.

Meanwhile, the group Promote the Vote supports Proposal Two.

“Your signature is verified twice. So, when you apply for your application, you have to put your signature there. The city and township clerks will view that signature. If it does not match the signature on file, then your application is rejected,” said Michael Davis, executive director of Promote the Vote.

One of the big concerns heading into election day is misinformation.

Last month, a mass text was sent out to thousands of Michiganders claiming that Proposal Two would make it legal for convicted murderers, rapists, and incarcerated felons to vote.

“The Michigan Supreme Court already – in a 5-2 decision – flatly rejected that claim. The Michigan Legislature still has the authority to bar otherwise eligible voters from participating in elections. In this case, incarcerated folks serving a sentence,” Davis said.