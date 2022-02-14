LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A morning shooting in Lansing’s south side left one man dead today. As Lansing police investigate – witnesses are left piecing together what happened.



Police responded to a call of a shooting on the 2000 block of Teel avenue around 8:00 this morning. An employee in a nearby flooring store had just gone into his office when the victim came in asking for help. “Guy walked in, screamed. I looked up and all I saw was a guy all bloodied up. I guess he got shot in the ribs and probably came out from his stomach or near his chest area,” said witness Fareed Dahoud.

Dahoud had just started work at a flooring store on the 100 block of East Mount Hope Avenue when a 43-year-old man came in pleading for help after he had been shot.



“[I] Got out, called the cops. He had a pocket knife, threw it in the trash. And not even 3 minutes after that, cops showed up and that was it from there,” dahoud said

When police arrived, they gave the victim first aid while they waited for an ambulance.

Once police took over, Dahoud stepped out of the shop. He said it was the first time he’d seen anything like this.

“It’s crazy, you know? You wake up in the morning and do all this … started happening. The guy literally came in here. He literally only had socks on. He had a jacket in his hand I didn’t think about much if he had a weapon or anything like that; the guy’s shot,” said Dahoud.

Other officers went to the 2000 block of Teel avenue. Where they arrested a 42-year-old woman in a residence.

It’s believed the victim had come from that same house.

Neighbors, like John Miller were surprised to start the morning with Lansing Police cars and the mobile crime lab right down the road.

“[I] texted my wife and told her they were there. A few minutes later she texted me back that she heard on Facebook that apparently it was a domestic which turned fatal,” said Miller.

The victim died from his injuries around 12:30 p.m. today.

Despite the events of the morning, Miller says the street is usually pretty quiet.

“I wouldn’t say close knit but we are friendly to each other. You know, someone needs help, you lend a helping hand,” said Miller.

Police have yet to disclose the names of the victim, the woman, or any details as to what led up to the shooting.

Investigators say it may be related to a domestic dispute.