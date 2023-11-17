LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Deangelo Levell Hawkins was convicted Thursday of First Degree Murder and First Degree Child Abuse in the March 5, 2022 death of a 4-year-old.

According to a press release from the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, Law enforcement responded to a medical call in Wixom at about 3:15 p.m. They found the 4-year-old “laying on the floor.” The child had a faint pulse but was not breathing, the release said.

The 4-year-old was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to Mott Hospital. He was on a ventilator for five days before he died. An autopsy determined the child had “died from blunt force trauma to the head.”

Hawkins, according to the prosecutor’s office, told law enforcement the child had fallen, but his injuries were inconsistent with the man’s statements to police.

Karen McDonald, the Oakland County Prosecutor, said in a statement the jury’s finding meant “justice” for the victim and his family.”

“Crimes involving children are particularly horrific,” stated Oakland County Prosecutor

Karen McDonald. “Our kids deserve to be safe and protected. Those who perpetrate

violence against children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The jury’s

verdict today means justice for the victim and his family, and makes our community safer.” — Oakland County Prosecutor’s Press Release

Conviction of First Degree Murder is punishable by up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Conviction First Degree Child Abuse is punishable by up to life imprisonment. Hawkins will face Oakland County Circuit Court Judge David Cohen for sentencing on Dec. 18. He is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail.