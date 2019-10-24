WLNS announces new sports director

WLNS-TV announced this week Audrey Dahlgren will be the new Sports Director for 6 News.

“I feel very honored and blessed. I know it is going to be a lot of hard work, but I love a good challenge,” Dahlgren said.

Dahlgren was born and raised in mid-Michigan and first got involved with the station during an internship with the sports department while studying Communication and Media studies at Michigan State University.

“Given Audrey’s connections to the community, her experience both in a major market and in Lansing, her terrific attitude, and her strong work ethic, this was an easy and obvious choice,” WLNS news director Jam Sardar said.

Between 2013 and 2015, Dahlgren was the sports reporter and fill-in anchor for 6 News.

Dahlgren then traveled to KSDK in St. Louis and returned to WLNS as the weekend sports anchor in October 2018.

“The love and passion I have for covering all of our local teams from high school, to college, even our local athletes in the pros will not change,” Dahlgren said. “It is my job to help the viewer feel connected to the players and coaches, while also telling all the stories that make this sports community so great, and unique.

Dahlgren said her favorite memory at WLNS so far has been her coverage of MSU basketball in its run to the final four in both 2015 and 2018.