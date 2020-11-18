WLNS/Highfields ‘Holiday Toy Drive’ now underway!

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — It’s that time of the year again! The annual Highfields Holiday Toy Drive is underway through December 14th.

Here at the TV6 studios in Lansing and at mid-Michigan Ford dealerships, we’re collecting new, unwrapped toys, books, or clothing items to give to children and families in need this holiday season. We’re looking for gifts for infants all the way to 18 years old.

You can drop off your donations during regular business hours and all participating locations have COVID-19 safety precautions in mind. But if you don’t want to leave your home, we’ve made it even easier for you to donate this year. Click here for an Amazon Wish list where you can purchase a gift and have it delivered directly to Highfields.

Thank you in advance for helping make this a happy holiday for families and children involved in the Highfields program.