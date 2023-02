LANSING, (WLNS) – For more than 30 years, Mid-Michigan has trusted one person to deliver the news.

That person is Sheri Jones.

Tuesday’s 6 News at 6 ended with a surprise segment just for Sheri, announcing her induction into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame. Sheri’s friends and family made an appearance, along with a special congratulations from NewsNation anchor Ashleigh Banfield!

You can watch this historic moment and Sheri’s heartfelt reaction in the video player above.