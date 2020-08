Jackson County, Mich. (WLNS) -- If you're a smoker and are visiting a park or cemetery in Jackson, you will not be able to smoke in those areas beginning Friday, August 14.

This change comes after an addition to the City’s Clean Air Ordinance, which prohibits the use of tobacco products in public parks and cemeteries. It went into effect Friday.

The ordinance addition was approved by the Jackson City Council at their meeting on July 14 following a recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Commission. The ban covers all tobacco products, including cigarettes and e-cigarettes.