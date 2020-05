Deadly unintentional shootings by children increased 43 percent in March and April compared to average gun deaths during the same two months over the last three years, according to data analyzed by advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. The "alarming uptick" coincided with the time span that gun sales were surging during coronavirus lockdowns.

Gun safety advocates have feared that with schools closed and children experiencing boredom and isolation in quarantine, kids would be at an increased risk of finding unsecured guns in their homes. Those concerns have only increased with historically high gun sales in March and April. Now, they say, the data suggests that their fears are becoming a grim reality.