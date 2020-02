The shooting happened last night in the 1000 block of Jackson Street leaving a 14-year old boy shot in the leg.​ Another 14-year old was arrested for possession with the intent to deliver cocaine.​ For mother of three Cindy Hall, hearing the news that someone so young was shot hits close to home.

"It makes me scared for my kids to go outside. It makes me scared to want to go to the park, or any functions that they are having in town, and stuff around because we don't know when someone is going to shoot, and when they are not going to shoot," said Cindy Hall.