Twitter has blocked a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd over a copyright claim, a move that heightens tensions between the social media platform and the U.S. president, one of its most widely followed users. The Trump campaign account claimed it is being censored.

The company put a label on a video posted by the @TeamTrump account that said, "This media has been disabled in response to a claim by the copyright owner." The video was still up on President Donald Trump's YouTube channel and includes pictures of Floyd, whose death sparked widespread protests, at the start.