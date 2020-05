Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday filed charges against two technicians for created fake documents to show they completed certain diagnostic tests and repairs on breathalyzers.

Following a four-month investigation led by the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit and the MSP, a total of nine felony charges were filed against David John, age 59, of Kalamazoo, and a total of six felony charges were filed against Andrew Clark, 53, of Oxford. Specific charges are as follows: