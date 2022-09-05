FILE – Mexican gray wolves are seen at the Desert Museum, in Mexico (Photo by JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A wolf escaped its habitat at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Monday morning but is now secured, zoo officials confirmed.

The Mexican gray wolf was “secured by staff after briefly breaching its habitat,” the zoo said.

Guests at the zoo report being rushed into buildings for safety. The zoo said no guests or employees were harmed.

The zoo is home to several Mexican gray wolves, which can weigh up to 90 pounds. These are the smallest of the gray wolves and typically travel in packs. Their diet in the wild primarily consists of elk, deer, rabbit and other small mammals. At the zoo, they are fed Mazuri Exotic Canine diet, rabbits, horse meat and chicken.

The park is safe for guests and has resumed normal operations, the zoo said.

How the wolf managed to escape remains under investigation.