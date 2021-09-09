Woman accused of killing 2 road workers facing second degree murder charges

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News has received an update on the July deaths of 2 construction workers from Lansing.

Davyon Rose and Nicholas Sada were on the job when a suspected drunk driver struck and killed them. That driver is now being charged with second degree murder.

The father of 23-year-old Nicholas Sada said on November 7th, 2020, he got the worst phone call any parent could get. His son and his friend Davieon Rose, who were working in a construction zone near Ann Arbor, had been killed.

Today, he says he finds it hard to believe that the woman charged with their murder is out on bail.

Ryann Musselman was initially charged with operating while intoxicating causing death, but on Tuesday the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office said there was enough evidence to charge her with two counts of second-degree murder.

Shortly after that court hearing, she posted bail and was released. It’s something that family members of the two 23-year-olds say they just can’t understand.

Nicholas Male, father of Sada “So I can go and kill 2 people and pay $5,000 a head? That just doesn’t make sense to me. So it really hard not to call it bias, but something just doesn’t seem right,” said Sada’s father Nicholas Male.

Musselman will be back in court next month on the 18th for a pretrial hearing.