LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The woman accusing suspended MSU football head coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment has released a new statement through her lawyer defending why she made her claims and name public.

Brenda Tracy, a university contractor, educator and rape survivor filed a complaint against Tucker with the university in December 2022. According to her complaint, USA Today wrote that Tracy sat frozen on a phone call with Tucker for several minutes while he made sexual comments about her and masturbated. Tracy told the newspaper the incident had triggered memories from her 1998 rape by four men, two of which were Oregon State University football players.

Below is the statement from Brenda Tracy through her legal counsel: