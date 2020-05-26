Woman arrested after driving wrong way on I-69

Windsor Township, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County Sheriffs reported a wrong way driver arrest in Windsor Township on Memorial Day.

On Monday, May 25 around 9:30 p.m., Eaton County dispatchers began receiving calls of a wrong-way driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes of I-69 near Lansing Rd. in Windsor Township.

An Eaton County Deputy was in the area and able to stop the wrong way driver quicky.

The driver appeared to be impaired and believed she was on US 131. The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Eaton County Jail.