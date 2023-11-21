LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police have arrested a woman after she abandoned her vehicle causing it to crash in Otsego County.

That driverless car is seen on dash-camera video rolling into another car and gas pump after almost hitting a responding State Trooper.

Troopers say they responded to a call of a blue Pontiac that was driving recklessly at about 6 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they immediately saw the vehicle slowly moving on the street, and they narrowly avoided a collision after the car passed inched behind their cruiser. That same car then rolls into a car that was parked at a nearby gas pump.

Witnesses told police that the woman driving the car had been in a crash recently and simply walked away from her car while it was still in drive when she heard the police were coming.

Authorities arrested the woman and said she had a strong odor of intoxicants, slurred speech, and bloodshot eyes. They say she also had trouble keeping her balance and tried to walk away multiple times.