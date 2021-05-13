Woman arrested for promoting Instagram page

MIAMI, Fla. (WLNS) – A Florida woman who wanted to promote her Instagram page landed in jail after attempting to blend in with students at a Miami-area high school.

She is facing charges of burglary, interfering with a school function and resisting arrest without violence.

Officials say, she snuck onto campus and began handing out pamphlets about her social media account to students.

She evaded security and police until she was arrested at her home.

After posting bail, she promptly posted her mug shot to her account.