JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman has been arrested on charges of shooting a dog in Jackson County on July 17 and has signed a confession, Jackson County Animal Control said on Wednesday.

The dog was found shot at about 10:30 a.m. July 17 on Hannelwald Road, between Mount Hope and Waterloo Munith roads, across from a radio tower, according to a Facebook post by Jackson County Animal Shelter from July 17.

The animal shelter later said the owner of the dog, a female rottweiler named Zoey, had been identified, and she has been arrested and signed the confession. After spending a night in jail, the owner is scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday.