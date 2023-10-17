LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman has been charged in connection with the 5-year-old boy who went missing and was later found on Monday.

Teresa Wolansky booking photograph. (Ingham Co. Jail)

Teresa Wolansky appears in Ingham County District Court for arraignment. (Ingham Co. Dist Court)

Teresa Wolansky, 48, was arraigned Tuesday in Ingham County District Court for a felony charge of Unlawful Imprisonment in connection to 5-year-old Camden David-James Johnson, who went missing and was later found Monday morning.

According to the Lansing Police Department, officers arrived at the 3100 block of Turner Street at around 4:19 a.m. on Monday and learned that Camden left his bed in the middle of the night and was missing.

After hours of searching for Camden, police received a call at 7:30 a.m. from a resident on the 700 block of Community Street who said he believed Wolansky had Camden.

The caller, who said Wolansky is his girlfriend/caretaker, said he believed she was going to call the police to report that Camden was found. But several hours passed by, and he decided to call the police himself without telling Wolansky.

Officers arrived at the home and found Camden unharmed. Wolansky told police she saw Camden while she was driving and brought him home.

Camden David-James Johnson. (Photo: Lansing Police Dept.)

Wolansky’s probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 27, and her preliminary examination is set for Nov. 3.

If convicted, Wolansky would face a maximum of 15 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.