Woman charged in death of Battle Creek man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged in the murder of a Battle Creek man.

Monica Gordon, 48, was arrested Thursday in the murder of Daniel Murray, 61. Gordon has been arraigned on three charges: open murder, felony firearm and habitual offender.

Police in Battle Creek were called by a family member on May 1 for a welfare check on Murray at his home on North Broad Street near Emmet Street.

When authorities arrived, they said they found Murray dead from what looked like gunshot wounds.

Battle Creek police say Gordon took items from Murray’s home including a handgun, music equipment and his vehicle. Murray’s music equipment and vehicle were found, helping identify Gordon as a person of interest. The handgun has not yet been found, police say.

Police believe Murray was killed late April 26 or early on April 27.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect were acquaintances and knew each other for some time.

Gordon is being held at the Calhoun County Jail without bond.