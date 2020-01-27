Woman collecting stuffed monkeys for young patients

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS)– A woman from Webberville was inspired by country music star Keith Urban to do something good for her community last year.

She collected hundreds of stuffed monkeys for kids in a local hospital, and this year she’s doing it again.

Rebekah Wolff currently shares her kitchen with 99 stuffed monkeys. But she has room for more.

She collects monkeys here in mid-Michigan as part of an international monkey drive.

“That first year when I first found out about the monkey drive, I collected the monkeys and sent them,” Wolff said. “And when I asked for an address to send them to, I found out the closest was New York. And so I wanted to be able to do something and have them stay within the community.”

She brought more than 200 of these stuffed animals to patients at Sparrow Hospital on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and wants to spread even more joy this year.

“I wanted to do it again this year because it helps bring, you know, a smile to kids’ faces.”

Not every monkey makes the cut. Size does play a factor, and Wolff looks for monkeys that are at least eight inches long in the torso.

“There are some that might be a little bit smaller, not quite eight inches but they’re still huggable,” she says. “We want to make sure they’re huggable for kids. That’s the most important thing.”

The monkeys may seem like a small gesture, but she says they can make a huge difference for young patients.

Anyone wishing to donate a stuffed monkey before Valentine’s Day can email kumonkeydrive@gmail.com and indicate that they want to donate to the monkey drive for Sparrow Hospital.