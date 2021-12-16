Woman convicted in 2002 cold-case Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A Charlotte woman has been convicted of murdering and mutilating her husband in 2002.

Dineane Rochelle Ducharme was arrested in Italy in 2020 after fleeing from law enforcement.

Ducharme murdered and dismembered her husband, Roberto Caraballo, in Charlotte and left his burned remains at a blueberry farm in Ottawa County.

She is facing life without parole.

Officials arrested two people for the crime in 2019.

Christopher McMillan took a deal in 2019 for his role in Roberto’s murder. His deal requires him to testify against Ducharme and the other suspect, Beverly McCallum, Ducharme’s mother.

McCallum fled to Pakistan. Officials are fighting for her extradition.