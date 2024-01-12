LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Westland woman pled No Contest Friday to one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise and eight counts of False Pretenses for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Michigan Department of Treasury out of almost $500,000.

Sophia Quill, 63, made the plea before Judge Anne McCarthy in the 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday in a news release.

The plea includes a sentencing agreement that requires Quill to serve between 6.5 and 20 years in prison. Quill agreed to a restitution order of $470,000 to the VA and the Michigan Treasury.

The Michigan AG collaborated with the VA and the Office of Inspector General in the enforcement operation, Nessel said.

(File: Getty)

The AG said that between 2013-2019, Quill and co-defendant Melissa Flores defrauded the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of more than $430,000, and the Michigan Department of Treasury out of more than $40,000.

Quill and Flores created aliases and fraudulent documents to make themselves look like heirs to various deceased, benefit-earning U.S. veterans, and heirs entitled to unclaimed property from the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Steven Decker, Quill’s adult son, also received proceeds from the scheme, the AG said. Flores and Decker have both been convicted and sentenced, and have been ordered to pay $110,000 and $28,506 in restitution, respectively.