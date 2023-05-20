Grand Rapids police investigate a fatal fall in the area of Ionia Avenue and Oakes Street on May 20, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed when she fell several stories from a building in Grand Rapids’s Arena District, police say.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it happened around 7 a.m. as officers were sent on a wellness check after getting a report of a woman yelling for help in the area of Ionia Avenue and Oakes Street.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her name was not released Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were investigating the fall but there were no signs of foul play.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.