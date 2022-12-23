BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning.



It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township.

That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the winter storm and could not find her way back.

She was found curled up in the fetal position outside by a plow crew clearing the parking lot.

Staffers say the woman was otherwise in good health, which is why they think the cold had something to do with her death.

Police were also on the scene and have started an investigation.

The dog she was walking is okay and is with family members.

6 News is still working to learn more details, including how old the woman was how long she was outside and if any other factors contributed to her death.