Woman drowns while swimming off boat in Lake Michigan

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (AP) — Police on Sunday recovered the body of a woman who drowned in Lake Michigan, hours after she was first reported missing.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said Mary Claire Dice-Grooters had been swimming from a boat without a life jacket about one mile north of the Saugatuck pier head on Saturday afternoon.

She went under the water and did not resurface, authorities said.

Emergency teams began looking for her but had to end the search when it got dark. The search teams found the woman’s body on Sunday morning.

Dice-Grooters was 51 and from Grandville, Mich.