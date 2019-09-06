Woman gets jail for keeping boyfriend’s corpse in apartment

MONROE, Mich. (AP) – A southeastern Michigan woman who authorities say kept the corpse of her 61-year-old boyfriend in their apartment and used his credit card has been sentenced to six months in jail.

The Monroe News reports 50-year-old Angela Shock was given her punishment Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to concealing a death and illegal use of a financial transaction device.

Shock apologized for her actions. She’s said her boyfriend was her only means of support.

Monroe police were called in April by a relative of the man who said his family hadn’t heard from him in several weeks. Officers attempting to check on him found his corpse at the apartment in Monroe. Police said he died of medical issues a few weeks earlier.