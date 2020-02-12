Woman gets probation for striking black man, hurling slurs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A white woman who used racial slurs as she attacked a black car salesman at a western Michigan dealership has avoided a jail sentence despite a tearful appeal from the victim for time behind bars. Kent County Judge Paul Sullivan sentenced Shelly Hueckel of Nashville, Michigan, on Tuesday to two years of probation. Hueckel was convicted in December of misdemeanor assault, which is punishable by up to 93 days in jail. Terrence Smith tearfully asked for the maximum sentence. During her December trial, the judge agreed with the 47-year-old Hueckel’s defense that she was upset by an appraisal for her car – not race. Hueckel apologized in court.