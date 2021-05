MOROCCO (CBS) – A woman in Morraco has set a new record for the most babies born at once.

The 25-year-old, who was only expecting seven children, gave birth to five girls and four boys — so nine children in total.

Health officials say they had to take the woman to a special care facility for her operation.

According to reports – all the children, including the mother are doing well.

This is the first time a woman had given birth to nine surviving babies at once.