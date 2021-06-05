Woman in critical condition after shooting in Lansing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Lansing Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 2:45 A.M on the 700 block of Ionia Avenue near north Martin Luther King Jr boulevard.

Lansing Police tell 6 News that upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

As of right now no one is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

Lansing Police Department is currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar