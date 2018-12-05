Woman in wheelchair whose flight was canceled left at O'Hare

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLNS) -- - UPDATE: American Airlines says closed-circuit television footage at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport shows a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair wasn't left alone nearly as long as her family claims.

American released a timeline that shows Olimpia Warsaw was alone 1¼ hours after her flight was canceled late Friday - during which time Warsaw twice used a walker to go outside to smoke.

Relatives have said they didn't know Warsaw was stranded until she failed to arrive in Detroit. American says the porter assigned to stay with her made a six-minute telephone call to Warsaw's son less than an hour after the flight was canceled.

Warsaw's son, Claude Coltea, says American can "condense the timeline all they want," but that there's no disputing the porter left Warsaw alone.

ORIGINAL STORY: American Airlines is investigating how a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair was left alone overnight at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport when her flight was canceled.



The incident, first reported by CBS 2 in Chicago , started Friday night when Olimpia Warsaw's flight from Chicago to Detroit was canceled and a porter was assigned to take care of her. Her son, Claude Coltea, says Warsaw was offered a hotel room but when nobody would take her, the porter said his shift was over and left.



The family grew concerned and called security, and the woman who suffers from Parkinson's disease and has trouble communicating was located.



In a statement, American spokesman Ross Feinstein says the airline met with the family, refunded Warsaw's ticket and was taking steps to "ensure this does not happen again."