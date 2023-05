LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman told Lansing police she was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting.

Police responded to a call around 3 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Hazel Street. The woman was alert and walking when officers arrived.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said no arrests have been made and the case is under investigation.

