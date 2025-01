LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A fight on the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. sent one woman to the hospital after an altercation that involved a large group of people.

The Lansing Police Department says a fight broke out around 1 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. It was initially reported that a stabbing happened but officers told 6 News there was no evidence to suggest that.

Investigators are still looking for the other people involved as this remains an open investigation.