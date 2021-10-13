Woman killed in Union Twp. pedestrian crash identified

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The 76-year-old Union Township woman killed in a pedestrian/car crash has been identified as Marcia David.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old driver from Mt. Pleasant allegedly crashed into David on Bamber Road around 3:52 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found the woman after the man’s truck veered off the roadway. The driver told deputies that he ‘may have fallen asleep,’ drifting off the roadway and hitting the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to a local clinic for a check-up.

The Isabella Sheriff’s Office did not say if the driver would be charged with a crime.