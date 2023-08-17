LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After several years, the woman responsible for the death of her nephew learns her sentence.

Jessica Bice, who was found to be responsible for her 6-year-old nephew’s death, was sentenced Thursday to prison for a maximum of 33 years.

Five years ago, the body of Christopher Pratt, a child with special needs, was discovered. He was killed by starvation and head trauma.

The prosecution was seeking life in prison for Bice, saying that she knowingly abused and murdered her nephew by starving him to death. Christopher weigh only 29 pounds when he died.

On the other hand, the defense said that Bice was just “overwhelmed” and the head wound to Christopher was self-inflicted from a fall.

Pratt’s family spoke directly to Bice in court on Thursday.

“All Christopher wanted was to be loved; to have someone saying to him, ‘I love you,’ and to be hugged. I’m so sorry Christopher,” said Mary Lee, a family member of Christopher.

Lee then turned her attention to Bice.

“You’re a cold-hearted evil. You’re not a person, a mother, or an aunt. I can’t even call you a piece of trash because I dispose of my trash properly. You, Jessica, do not deserve that either,” Lee said.

The boy’s family says Christopher was autistic, and unable to speak or walk without help.

His mother died back in 2017 and a few months later, Bice was given custody of Christopher.