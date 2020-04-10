Woman sells t-shirts to help elderly during coronavirus pandemic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dionnedra Reid created about 100 stay home, stay health, stay safe t-shirts so far and a portion of her t-shirt sales will go back to help elderly people in the community.

“When you know someone that has it and you know it’s real you’re like oh this is real,” Reid said.

She says she sees people not taking the stay at home order seriously and wanted to make sure people did, so she created the t-shirts.

Reid said, “You know we can just take a picture and encourage people to stay home. I mean our governor is asking people to stay home.”

Reid is selling the shirts for $15 dollars and $5 from the the sale is going to help the elderly.

“My grandparents were very important in my life and so were some of the other elderly people I met along the way that I’ve helped,” Reid said.

Reid said she wants to buy things like toilet tissue, “That could just go on their porch or ya know just to help them in this time of need and we really want to help people that really really need help that they don’t have anyone to go to.”

You can purchase a shirt at the link here: https://empress-teez.myshopify.com/