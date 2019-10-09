Woman sexually assaulted in Jackson, police say

SUMMIT TWP., MI — A woman was sexually assaulted early Tuesday morning, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The 18-year-old Howell woman was screaming for help around 6:30 a.m., prompting multiple callers to report it to 911 on Oct.8, police said.

The woman told police she met a 21-year-old Jackson man on social media, exchanged conversations and met him in Jackson, police said.

When the two met, the man forced the woman to drive to Overhill Road and Clark Street, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect fled before police arrived on scene, but a Michigan State Police K-9 found him, they said.

The suspect was arrested and is lodged at the Jackson County Jail for possible charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and extortion, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and the case has been sent to Jackson County Prosecutor’s office for a decision on charges.

