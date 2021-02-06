Woman shot in a drive-by shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Around 10 o’clock on Saturday night, Lansing police responded to a call that someone had been shot.

When arriving on the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital and is being treated for injuries, but they are not life-threatening.

It happened at the on the 4100 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Police say the victim is a 44 year old Lansing woman and they don’t believe the shooting was random.

Police do need your help in identifying the suspect. Police described the shooter as a 25 year old black man with dreads, a light colored hoodie and was driving a silver sudan.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Lansing police at 517-483-4600.