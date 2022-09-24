ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 83-year-old anti-abortion activist was shot while passing out pamphlets on Tuesday, September 20.

The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a home after a heated argument, Right to Life Michigan said in a press release.

The man accused of shooting her was not part of the argument and the victim did not know the alleged shooter.

Michigan State Police troopers are currently investigating the shooting. According to troopers, the victim drove herself to the Lake Odessa Police Department to report the shooting. She was then transported to the hospital and has been released.